5 WWE Superstars who've never competed in a Money in the Bank match but should have

Between the WWE men's and the women's division there have been twenty-six Money in the Bank ladder matches, all with around six to eight superstars competing for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

That's a lot of superstars who will have tried to scale great heights ahead of several others in order to call themselves Mr. or Ms. Money in the Bank. Many of them have been among the top stars in the company.

However, there are a handful of WWE Superstars who have never taken part in a Money in the Bank ladder match despite the fact that they arguably really should have at one point until now.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who have never taken part in a Money in the Bank Ladder match but should have.

#5. Former WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal

Back on the path to regain the 👑. This time it will be different, this time it will be done the right way. #Respect



Rewatch as history was made 3 years ago. https://t.co/0euhCW6zc0 — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) May 21, 2020

The Modern Day Maharaja has been with WWE for a number of years across two spells but he has never competed in the thrilling Money in the Bank ladder match.

Jinder Mahal's first run with the company was between 2010 and 2014 and his second run started in 2016 with roughly fifteen Money in the Bank ladder matches taking place within that time.

So it's not like the company hasn't had the opportunity to put him in at least one Money in the Bank ladder match, especially when stars like Fandango, Tensai and Sin Cara have competed in a MITB match.

The reactions of the crowd when @JinderMahal won the WWE Championship are a work of art 😂😍#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Il8gQGotF2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 21, 2020

As a former world champion trying to get back into the main event, the Money in the Bank ladder match would be the perfect opportunity for Jinder Mahal to get back to where he once was. But for one reason or another he's never gone for it.

