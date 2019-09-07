5 WWE Superstars who wanted to quit in 2019 (and the reasons why they didn't)

The Kanellis couple and The OC

This year, a number of WWE Superstars have asked for their release in 2019. Since the inception of AEW, Vince McMahon has been cautious to grant releases to his Superstars as their arrival in the rival company could backfire on WWE.

Some Superstars were close to leaving WWE but in the last minute, things took a different path. It could have been because they re-signed their contract or Vince didn’t allow them to leave his company. Whatever the case may be, it is true that some Superstars have looked for a way out but haven't been allowed to leave the company.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars who wanted to leave WWE this year and the reasons why they are still linked to the company.

#5 & #4 Maria and Mike Kanellis

Maria and Mike Kanellis became popular due to their work in the independent circuit. They returned to WWE in 2017 during Money in the Bank as heels. Both Superstars work great in the WWE but for the creative team, they were similar to other wrestlers.

Mike had a decent run in 205 Live but his career was going nowhere and according to a report, he and Maria decided to leave WWE but at the last minute, they changed their minds and renewed their contracts.

When a fan asked why she and her husband didn’t leave WWE, Maria stated:

“At the end of the day, WWE was where I started and it’s where I wanted to complete my career. And when they came to the table with the opportunity to have a family and career it sealed the deal. People think they know everything but it’s all in the details.”

Maria is currently on hiatus due to her pregnancy while her husband, Mike, is still floating in the mid-card scene.

