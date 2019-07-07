WWE News: Maria Kanellis reveals her reasons behind re-signing with the company

Mike Bennett (Kanellis) and Maria Kanellis

What's the story?

Ever since last week's episode of WWE RAW, the fans have been buzzing about a segment involving Mike and Maria Kanellis. The two of them were in a mixed tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, however, a development took place. When Becky was about to attack Maria Kanellis, the latter stopped her and announced that she was pregnant.

The fans have been abuzz because it was only recently revealed that both Mike and Maria Kanellis recently both signed 5-year long new contracts with WWE. Since then reports have come out, claiming that Maria did not reveal that she was pregnant until after the contract was signed. This has led to a lot of criticism from the fans.

Now, Maria Kanellis came out on Twitter to respond to all the criticism and explain why she has signed with WWE.

In case you didn't know...

When they made their debut on WWE, Mike and Maria Kanellis soon both announced that they were dealing with a pregnancy. Mike Kanellis also came out about his addiction issues and went to rehab. This attracted a lot of flak online as they were doing this after signing new contracts with the company.

Thus, when Maria's pregnancy was announced and confirmed this time, the internet turned against her.

The heart of the matter

At the moment, there has been a lot of hate directed towards Maria Kanellis. She responded to it on Twitter. She talked about the seeming hypocrisy of fans.

Fans circa 2009: I can’t believe they treat ditzy Maria so bad. Why are the matches so short? Why can’t a Diva be older than 35? Where are women’s rights? Fans circa 2019: I can’t believe Maria got pregnant again! How dare she have a family? She can’t work and have a family! pic.twitter.com/ZcmWBV7WLT — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 5, 2019

She went on to add that WWE was where she had started her wrestling journey and the opportunity was too good to turn down. She also said that people might not know everything even though they think so.

At the end of the day, WWE was where I started and it’s where I wanted to complete my career. And when they came to the table with the opportunity to have a family and a career it sealed the deal. People think they know everything but it’s all in the details. https://t.co/ad4ldTFbnm — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 6, 2019

She also responded to a fan who thought that she complained too much.

I’ll still “complain” I have freedom of speech. I also have the ability to change things by using my voice. I.e. first woman to sign a contract with ROH, first woman to work long term with New Japan, etc... you may not like it. But I don’t do it for you. https://t.co/cxpxim5FSs — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 6, 2019

Maria Kanellis can certainly stand up for herself.

What's next?

At the end of the day, Maria and Mike Kanellis have signed new contracts with WWE. It appears that WWE are planning to use them given the storyline they started with the falling out between Mike and Maria last week. The coming weeks will reveal the direction of booking that WWE is going to follow when it comes to them.