WWE Rumors: Possible reason for bizarre Mike and Maria Kanellis segment on RAW

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 2.70K // 03 Jul 2019, 02:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maria Kanellis shocked the WWE Universe - and husband Mike!

What's the story?

Rumours have been rife that Maria and Mike Kanellis have been angling to leave 205 Live - or even WWE completely - over the past few months. Well, it now seems that the pair have signed a new contract and, appearing on RAW last night, everything was looking great.

The WWE Universe was shocked when Maria Kanellis announced her pregnancy, which involved telling her already humiliated husband that he wasn't man enough to father her child. Well, it seems like there are now two explanations for what happened.

In case you didn't know...

Maria Kanellis returned to WWE in March 2017, bringing debutant husband Mike Bennett with her. The pair marked their arrival at Money in the Bank, with Mike even taking Maria's surname.

The pair had their first child in April 2018, but have appeared sporadically - both due to the pregnancy and Mike's battle with addiction. Maria has competed in the ring on a handful of occasions, though, the most recent of which looked to be last night in a Mixed Tag Team Match alongside her husband against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and real-life partner WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Maria didn't get involved, though, and instead opted to jump off of the apron when tagged, grabbed a microphone and claimed she was pregnant, before embarrassed her husband - who had previously tapped out to Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

Well, there are two potential, very contrasting, reasons for why what happened last night did.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Maria Kanellis is indeed pregnant. More bizarrely, though Kanellis didn't tell WWE she was expecting again until after she and Mike Kanellis signed new deals with the company. One potential reason for what happened last night could be some sort of 'punishment' for the pair.

On the other side of the coin, though, it's interesting to note that Paul Heyman's new role with WWE saw him play a huge role in the creative aspect of the show.

Advertisement

Paul Heyman has previously hailed Maria Kanellis as "the most underrated creative mind in the industry" - so there's every chance he was giving the pair a chance to shine by putting Maria in such a high profile spot with a live microphone.

. @wrestling_page2 @RealMikeBennett

I DOUBLE DAWG DARE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

cc - @MariaLKanellis, the most underrated creative mind in the industry, has been since 2005 when I witnessed it myself in @WWE - #OVW. #JustSaying

But I digress.

Oh yeah …

I DOUBLE DAWG DARE YOU! https://t.co/suyY6K2CxG — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 28, 2018

What's next?

Well, will we see Mike Bennett on next week's RAW? Will the pregnancy become a storyline going forward, or was this a way to write Maria off of television and signal a character change for Mike? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on last night's segment? Let us know in the comments.