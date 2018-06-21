5 WWE Superstars who were fired because of bad attitude

Big Cass just got sacked!

The WWE Universe was shocked to find out that WWE has released Big Cass from his contract on Tuesday. WWE issued a statement on their website regarding Cass' release from the company and didn't even wish him luck in his future endeavors which added more fuel to the fire.

The reason behind Cass' release is said to be "personal conduct issues" during WWE's recent European tour, and rumors quote he had some issues with a higher official in the WWE.

He was also reported to be very touchy backstage at money in the bank regarding his booking to lose to Daniel Bryan once again. Vince McMahon had allegedly called for a meeting before SmackDown Live and fired Cass directly.

Cass' release is not the first occurrence of a superstar getting fired from the WWE for bad behavior. Let's look at five instances where superstars who are currently employed by the WWE got fired for having a bad attitude.

#5 Matt Hardy

Matt was shown the door after this incident

In 2005 Matt Hardy found out that his longtime girlfriend Lita had been cheating on him with fellow WWE superstar Edge. The elder Hardy brother reacted like any typical guy whose girlfriend just got stolen.

Hardy publicly revealed the relationship online by posting various blogs and videos in which he had spoken out his mind about his ex-girlfriend and her new lover.

Though this is normal coming from a person who had a bad relationship, things did not go too well for Hardy as the persons he was talking about were future WWE Hall of Famers.

Hardy could've dealt with this issue personally, but he chose to make things public, and Vince McMahon didn't take that too kindly.

WWE released Hardy shortly after the incident and brought him back after some time to capitalise on the publicity and to begin a feud with Edge.

A decade later, Hardy is now happily Married to his wife Reby Sky, and the couple has two children together. He is back with the WWE, and things are going great for the elder Hardy brother.