5 WWE superstars who were victims of a death hoax

The Deadman was one of the wrestlers to be the subject of a hoax death news.

One of the problems with being a famous professional wrestler is that you are subjected to quite a few of the same problems that mainstream celebrities are subjected to, including being pestered whenever they are in public, having to deal with paparazzi, and on the odd occasion, death hoaxes.

For those of you who are unaware of this, there is a weird trend in today’s age of social media where false reports are published about the death of someone famous and these fake pieces of news tend to go viral as people love sharing articles without actually checking to see if the information is coming from a reliable source.

These death hoaxes have affected celebs from all walks of life and WWE superstars are not exempt, either. Over the years, a number of them have been subject to false reports claiming that they have passed away. It’s crazy what professional wrestlers have to deal with these days.

Everyone’s favourite giant, The Big Show was randomly killed off by a fake wrestling news website back in December of last year when they published reports that he had passed away in a car accident. While no one else was able to corroborate the story, the news spread thick and fast.

There was no word from anybody in a position to comment officially though and two weeks after the hoax was published, Big Show took to Twitter to post an image of him working out and preparing for Wrestlemania 33.

The WWE’s official Twitter account retweeted that tweet and the rumours were put to bed once and for all.