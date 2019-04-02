5 WWE Superstars who will win their first world championship in 2019

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 639 // 02 Apr 2019, 07:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

While there are so many things to achieve in wrestling and the WWE specifically, the ultimate pinnacle for every performer who steps between those 3 ropes is to win the World Championship, whether it be WWE, Universal, RAW or Smackdown Women's, but not everyone can achieve this.

Some stars just aren't cut out to be on top, and for some reason, Vince McMahon doesn't give others the shot they deserve, but for the most part, the WWE manage to get it right.

If they are to get it right in 2019, the following 5 people will get big pushes in 2019, and all of these people will be walking home at some point in 2019 at the top of the WWE mountain.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is currently the reigning United States Champion, and that's a nice achievement for him, but Joe has been so great in the ring and on the mic over the past year, and he deserves more.

The current WWE Champion is a great heel, so we see why Joe vs. Bryan makes no sense for the WWE, but by the end of the year, a top babyface is going to take that title away (fingers crossed for Kofi), and when that does happen, Joe should go hunt bigger game than the US title.

He may not be the athletic specimen he was during his TNA, ROH and PWG days, but Joe is still a fantastic storyteller inside the ring, and is still athletic for his size, and he's everything the WWE look for in a top star. A lot of people thought it was Joe who was going to take the WWE Championship from AJ Styles, but the Phenomenal One had his number all throughout 2018, but 2019 is a new year, and it's time for Joe to take over Smackdown Live.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement