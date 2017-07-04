5 WWE superstars who won titles in other sports

These guys are the real elite of the wrestling world.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 13:38 IST

Brock Lesnar has held the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt

Professional wrestling often has the habit of taking over the lives of everyone who gets involved with the business. The non-stop nature of the travel schedule makes it almost impossible for superstars to focus their attention on other things, and it’s extremely rare that you see wrestlers transition into other sports following their time in the industry.

When it comes to their careers prior to wrestling, however, you can often find many interesting tidbits in the way of big names competing in other sporting events. A few of the names on this list have actually managed to thrive after life in the WWE despite many people thinking it was impossible.

Of course, as you can tell by the title of this piece they were successful by definition, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll be remembered as legends in years to come. From A-list talents all the way down to mid carders, the range in quality here is obvious for everyone to see but anyone with multi-sport accolades deserves a massive round of applause.

So with all of that being said, here are 5 WWE superstars who won titles in other sports – and who we seriously don’t want to mess with.

#1 Brock Lesnar – MMA

This one is the most obvious of the bunch, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that Brock Lesnar is the most impressive crossover star in the history of mixed martial arts. After all, he’s got the pedigree and background to back it up in addition to his eventual reign as UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The fact that he was still able to perform at the highest level whilst being incredibly ill with diverticulitis tells the entire story, and it’s no exaggeration to call this man a freak of nature. Brock is the benchmark for which all future wrestlers should be measured in the world of MMA, and that’s going to be the case for quite some time to come.

