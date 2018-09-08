Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Superstars who will probably never Main-Event a Pay-Per-View

Harsh Agrawal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.98K   //    08 Sep 2018, 15:26 IST

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world because of its wrestlers. They are the company's most important asset. Everyone, even Vince comes after that. Right now, both the major brands are stacked with superstars. Competition is only increasing each passing week. This rising competition can derail the career of even the best and most talented wrestlers. Right now, there are some wrestlers that even after being too talented may never get to the main event any pay-per-view show.

Here, I have picked wrestlers on the basis of their current situation and how the management view that particular wrestler. Another factor that I have used is that I have picked wrestlers who deserve to be at the top but will probably not, so there are no jobbers in the list.


#5. R-truth

waz
wazzup?

Truth returned to Smackdown last month after nursing an injury. He is currently used in back-stage segments most of the time where he interrupts other wrestlers' promos.



He is playing that same goof character for a while now, which is very good and all the fans enjoy it. He has still not missed a beat since his return as we saw him in his match against The Miz last week. He may have been able to get the main event match at Smackdown, but it seems very unlikely that he will ever main event any major because of his age and his injury-prone body.


