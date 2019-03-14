5 WWE Superstars whose careers were saved by turning heel

Cena nearly lost his job as a WWE Superstar, before he was turned heel in 2002.

There's an old adage, that it's easier to be feared than loved.

In the WWE, there have been plenty of great heels, from the affluent and arrogant Ted DiBiase, to the evil chairman of the board Mr. McMahon.

But for some WWE Superstars, they may have started out with the noblest of intentions, only to find themselves being hated by the fans. With so much negativity, it's no wonder why some stars were turned heel, often for the best.

Some Superstars could even say that their careers were saved by turning on the fans. Here are five WWE Superstars who embraced their dark side, turned heel and changed their careers for the better.

#5: Neville

Neville's mean-streak helped him capture the Cruiserweight Championship in 2017.

When Neville joined the main roster in 2015, fans were very excited.

A former NXT Tag Team Champion, the Geordie star had been an incredible force in the company's developmental brand, breaking the record as the longest reigning NXT Champion, before it was broken by Finn Balor.

Unfortunately, Neville's time on the main roster was a dud, as the cruiserweight failed to make an impact, and was featured in little to no feuds.

This all turned around though when Neville returned at Roadblock: End of the Line in 2016, when he returned, attacking Rich Swann in the ring.

The top heel of the company's new Cruiserweight division, Neville captured the purple title at the Royal Rumble, holding the gold for months and adding to its prestige with victories over Akira Tozawa and Austin Aries.

Though he may no longer be a part of WWE, leaving under controversial circumstances, fans will always look back fondly on the King of the Cruiserweights.

