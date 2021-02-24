5 Current and former WWE Superstars whose parents you might not know were also wrestlers

WWE features the top wrestlers in the industry. Many wrestlers in the company come from a family of professionals. Most fans know about the rich history of the Anoa'i family, which includes top Superstars such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jey & Jimmy Uso, Umaga, and Rikishi to name a few.

Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte Flair is carrying on his magic in WWE. Brothers like Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt have had varied amounts of success in the company.

There are several current and former WWE Superstars whose parents were also wrestlers. Most fans know about Randy Orton, Paige, and Dominik Mysterio’s parents. However, there are still a few Superstars whose parents you might not know were also wrestlers. Let’s take a look at five such current and former Superstars in WWE.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Ray Gordy is proud of his father Terry Gordy

Ray Gordy, known as Jesse during his time in WWE, did not manage to become a household name in wrestling. However, his partnership with Festus did allow him to perform in several matches in the late 2000s.

Speaking to WWE.com after his release from the company, Jesse revealed that his father Terry Gordy was also a wrestler during his days. Gordy has very short runs with WWE in 1984 and the late 1990s. Other than that, he competed for several promotions outside WWE.

Jesse spoke about how his father was a great athlete and why the fans should know more about him.

“They should know that he was a great athlete and a great performer. He was the first American to win the Triple Crown in Japan, and the youngest. Not only that, he was also a great father to me and my sisters. When he had the time, he loved to drive us to school. Above all else, he really, really loved being with his family.”

Gordy was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 as part of The Fabulous Freebirds. Jesse was ecstatic about seeing his father join the prestigious Hall of Fame.

“It’s fantastic. It’s such an honor. I’m so glad that WWE is taking the time to remember my father for all the great things that he did. I’m honored to accept the award on his behalf.”

While Jesse did not enjoy a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE, it’s great to see that his father was recognized for his services to the wrestling community as a whole.