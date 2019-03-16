5 WWE Superstars whose pre-match rituals you didn't know

What is your favourote WWE Superstar's pre-match ritual?

Most of the times fans see WWE Superstars, they're on television and in character. Other than fans who like to delve into what's happening backstage and shoot interviews, most fans never get to know the person behind the Superstar.

WWE Superstars are human beings like you and me, and they also have their own quirks as we all have. One thing a lot of WWE Superstars have opened up about over the years is their pre-match rituals.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars and their own unique pre-match ritual:

#5 Rey Mysterio

The first Superstar we take a look at today is none other than Rey Mysterio. Mysterio is self-admittedly a little superstitious and we can't question him because of his incredible career where he's been a former WWE Champion as well as a Royal Rumble winner.

In an interview with WWE.com, Mysterio described his pre-match ritual in detail:

“I’m very spiritual. I’m a big believer in God. I believe that all of my success, everything that I’ve accomplished, I couldn’t have done without God. So I thank him every night and every day before I step into the ring, and after the match, for all of my accomplishments, and for always being there with me. That’s my ritual. My spirituality is extremely important when it comes down to me going to the ring, because I have to ask God to forgive me for my sins and guide me through my match and make sure that neither my opponent, nor myself, nor anybody on the card, gets hurt that night, so we can go out there and entertain our fans and give them the best of the best.”

Rey Mysterio is currently in the best shape of his WWE career and has been a top babyface on SmackDown since his WWE return.

