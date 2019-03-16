×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Superstars whose pre-match rituals you didn't know

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.49K   //    16 Mar 2019, 19:35 IST

What is your favourote WWE Superstar's pre-match ritual?
What is your
favourote
WWE Superstar's pre-match ritual?

Most of the times fans see WWE Superstars, they're on television and in character. Other than fans who like to delve into what's happening backstage and shoot interviews, most fans never get to know the person behind the Superstar.

WWE Superstars are human beings like you and me, and they also have their own quirks as we all have. One thing a lot of WWE Superstars have opened up about over the years is their pre-match rituals.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars and their own unique pre-match ritual:


#5 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio

The first Superstar we take a look at today is none other than Rey Mysterio. Mysterio is self-admittedly a little superstitious and we can't question him because of his incredible career where he's been a former WWE Champion as well as a Royal Rumble winner.

In an interview with WWE.com, Mysterio described his pre-match ritual in detail:

“I’m very spiritual. I’m a big believer in God. I believe that all of my success, everything that I’ve accomplished, I couldn’t have done without God. So I thank him every night and every day before I step into the ring, and after the match, for all of my accomplishments, and for always being there with me. That’s my ritual. My spirituality is extremely important when it comes down to me going to the ring, because I have to ask God to forgive me for my sins and guide me through my match and make sure that neither my opponent, nor myself, nor anybody on the card, gets hurt that night, so we can go out there and entertain our fans and give them the best of the best.”

Rey Mysterio is currently in the best shape of his WWE career and has been a top babyface on SmackDown since his WWE return.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena Rey Mysterio
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
5 common pre-match rituals followed by WWE superstars
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose kids you didn't know are wrestlers
RELATED STORY
6 Current WWE Superstars' family ties you didn't know about 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars you didn't know were in WCW
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars you didn't know got married in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose careers were saved by turning heel
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose careers were derailed by injuries or illness
RELATED STORY
6 superstars you didn't know competed for the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars and their celebrity lookalikes
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose salaries will shock you
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us