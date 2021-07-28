5 WWE Superstars whose streaks ended too soon

WWE RAW last week saw Karrion Kross get pinned by Jeff Hardy in shocking fashion. The NXT Champion had been unbeaten in singles competition heading into the bout, and was one of the most dominant WWE Superstars the company had produced.

Many felt that Kross' first loss came way too soon, as fans who weren't watching NXT didn't even get a chance to see why he was so regarded by competitors. It was a major step back for him, and it's something that WWE tends to do a lot, unfortunately.

Many WWE stars, especially coming out of NXT, tend to be cut off at the knees upon their debuts. If not then, it's not long before they're just another fish in a large pond due to strange booking choices. We're hopeful Kross comes out on the other side better than he went in, but we're not holding out hope.

So today we'll be looking at five streaks in WWE that ended way too soon. Interestingly enough, it begins with another man who once held the NXT Championship.

(Spoiler ahead, The Undertaker's streak isn't on here. It was time for it to be broken when Brock Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania 30. Whether Lesnar should've been the one to do it is a whole different debate.)

#5 Bo Dallas goes from 17-Bo to 17-1 on WWE RAW

If you weren't watching NXT around the time that Bo Dallas became NXT Champion, you missed out on some phenomenal TV. First off, he defeated Big E in a moment that fans in attendance were ecstatic for. At that point, Big E was an undefeated juggernaut that was mauling opponents left and right.

Dallas managed to overcome the odds and held the title for 280 days (260 officially recognized) before dropping it to Neville. After being exiled from NXT, he would debut on the main roster and go on an incredible 17-match win streak.

Wanting all of his followers to Bolieve, he'd replace the "0" in his record with "Bo." That's right. 4-Bo, 7-Bo, eventually getting to 17-Bo. However, the Bo Train stopped there. Bo Dallas faced off against R-Truth on July 28th, 2014. After knocking Truth down on the mat, he ran around ringside for a celebratory victory lap.

When he got back in the ring, Truth rolled him up with a schoolboy for the win. The streak was an entertaining weekly segment for the WWE Universe, and many were sad to see it end. Dallas would attack Truth and pretend that his loss didn't happen, but would then go onto deal with a long losing streak.

It was sad to see Dallas lose the streak at that point, especially to someone he'd already beaten before. The career of The Inspirational One was a downward spiral at that point, at least until he and Curtis Axel teamed up with The Miz to form The Miztourage.

