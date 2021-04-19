5 WWE Superstars who will benefit despite losing at WrestleMania 37

While attention is normally on the winner of WrestleMania matches, a lot of thought is given into what lies ahead for people who get defeated. WrestleMania 37 is no different, but fans seemed to largely agree and enjoy the decisions made, especially on Night 1.

Not every Superstar who came out on the losing end will have a downfall. If anything, their defeat could simply be a stepping stone to bigger and better things in the future.

Here are five Superstars who will benefit in the long run despite losing at WrestleMania 37:

#5. Drew McIntyre - Lost to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was the first Superstar to make his entrance at WrestleMania 37 (for a match, anyway). It was expected that putting him and the WWE Title on first at WrestleMania was a way for WWE to give him a much-deserved coronation in front of fans.

Not only did he miss out on the opportunity to compete in front of fans at WrestleMania 36 last year, but he went on to become one of the best World Champions that the company has seen in years.

He carried WWE through the pandemic era and delivered on every single pay-per-view and every Title defense that he had. Despite this, it was Bobby Lashley who shockingly retained at WrestleMania 37 after making Drew McIntyre pass out in The Hurt Lock.

Some were upset by the decision, while the other side of the argument was that Bobby Lashley's Title reign rightfully stayed intact at WrestleMania 37. Despite the loss, Drew McIntyre will benefit in the long run. He may not have had his WrestleMania moment, but a year is a long time and anything could happen.

We wouldn't be surprised if Drew McIntyre doesn't win the WWE Championship in 2021. Instead, a slow-burning build to a bigger moment at WrestleMania 38 would be even better.

