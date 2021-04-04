5 WWE Superstars who could win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year

WrestleMania 37 is merely days away from us. While it will once again be a two-night event this year, WWE seems to have plans to extend the party even more. As announced, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will return this year. However, it will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37 rather than at the PPV itself, like previously.

The decision was a little surprising for fans who expected this match to take place at WrestleMania 37. Nonetheless, WWE has also announced a list of 22 participants who will be competing in this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

This is a great opportunity for one of these superstars to get their names into the history book and possibly improve their status on the current roster.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37.

Comment down below and let us know your predictions.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE SmackDown)

Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura arrived on the main roster in 2017 and was booked very strongly in his first year, even winning the 2018 men's Royal Rumble match. However, he lost the WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 and his momentum has never been the same since.

Advertisement

While Shinsuke Nakamura has won quite a few singles and tag team titles on SmackDown, fans still want to see him get a major singles push and a possible world title reign. WWE did hint at giving him a push earlier this year when he picked up a string of impressive victories in major matches but that didn't last long.

Shinsuke Nakamura heads into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as one of the favorites. This would be his first appearance in the history of this match and the King of Strong Style could win it all and use this opportunity to enter the world title scene post-WrestleMania 37.

1 / 3 NEXT