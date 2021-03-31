5 WWE Superstars who could win the Intercontinental Championship in 2021

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prestigious and tenured Championships currently available in WWE. A lengthy list of WWE Hall of Famers, legends and icons have all held the WWE Intercontinental Championship during their respective WWE careers.

The Intercontinental Championship has long been categorized as a "mid-card title" in WWE. However, several incredibly popular and successful WWE Superstars have used the Intercontinental Championship as an opportunity for them to springboard into the main event scene.

Furthermore, several other WWE Superstars have also used Intercontinental Title reigns to reinvigerate their career and gain lost momentum after their character or matches became stale.

The Intercontinental Championship is currently exclusive to Friday Night Smackdown and is currently held by reigning champion Big E. The New Day member has been the Intercontinental Champion since defeating Sami Zayn on the Christmas Day edition of Friday Night SmackDown last December.

But who else on the Friday Night SmackDown roster could be set to hold Intercontinental Championship gold this year? Let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars who could win the Intercontinental Championship in 2021.

#5 Former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews has challenged for the Intercontinental Championship on several occasions so far in 2021

Apollo Crews has been in pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship since being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the 2020 WWE Draft last October.

Apollo Crews has unsuccessfully challenged current Intercontinental Champion Big E on several occasions so far in 2021. However, in recent months, Apollo Crews has undergone a complete metamorphosis on Friday Night SmackDown.

After attacking Big E, and turning heel in the process, Apollo Crews began embracing his roots with his Nigerian heritage. Crews now speaks with a Nigerian accent and wears ring gear reminiscent of the Nigerian flag.

The former United States Champion is currently scheduled to face off against Big E at WrestleMania 37 Night 2 for the WWE Intercontinental Championship once again. After several unsuccessful attempts to prize the Intercontinental Title away from his rival, could WrestleMania 37 be the event where Apollo Crews finally becomes the WWE Intercontinental Champion for the first time?

