5 WWE Superstars who could win King of the Ring 2023 

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is scheduled to emanate live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 27, 2023. The premium live event will witness WWE crowning the second Queen of the Ring and the 23rd King of the Ring.

While the event is still a couple of months away, fans have already started speculating about the potential winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Several superstars are expected to put everything on the line in their quest to become the new King of WWE.

In this piece, we take a look at five WWE superstars who could become the new King of the Ring.

#5. LA Knight

Corey Michaels @coreymacdazzle Pitch: LA Knight should win King of the Ring and thus be promoted to LA King.



Yeah. Pitch: LA Knight should win King of the Ring and thus be promoted to LA King.Yeah. https://t.co/QaqSjWaNtf

LA Knight has made a name for himself thanks to his remarkable character work and impressive mic skills. The former Million Dollar Champion's career has skyrocketed since his recent feud against The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt.

Given how impressive he has been in his recent stint on WWE SmackDown, Knight deserves a push. The company could award the veteran by crowning him as the new King of the Ring. Winning the coveted crown would surely elevate Knight to new heights.

#4. Montez Ford

Given his potential inside the WWE ring, Montez Ford seems destined to be a main-event superstar. One-half of Street Profits, Ford has had an impressive 2023 so far. His performance in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match received huge applause from critics and fans alike.

While there have been rumors regarding a single run for the former RAW Tag Team Champion, nothing has come of it so far. However, this is expected to change shortly. The creative could crown Ford as the new King of the Ring before pushing him as a singles superstar in the latter part of the year.

#3. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



Many thought I reacted poorly,



I thought I took it pretty well.



youtu.be/UBxJHKKE-vI The first of numerous awards I had ever won in my career was back in 2014, my first year.Many thought I reacted poorly,I thought I took it pretty well. The first of numerous awards I had ever won in my career was back in 2014, my first year.Many thought I reacted poorly,I thought I took it pretty well.youtu.be/UBxJHKKE-vI https://t.co/hVvOLnPJZj

Karrion Kross sent social media into a frenzy upon making his WWE return last year and targeting Drew McIntyre. The duo then went on to have a high-octane feud. However, following that, the Herald of Doomsday has struggled to find his footing on the main roster.

But that could change if WWE decides to have him win the King of the Ring tournament. Kross becoming the new King of the WWE would add some much-needed momentum behind his back. Furthermore, this would also give his career a new direction.

#2. Gunther

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-gunth… Gunther names Brock Lesnar as one of his dream opponents in WWE Gunther names Brock Lesnar as one of his dream opponents in WWEsportskeeda.com/wwe/news-gunth…

Gunther has been on a roll, steamrolling past his opponents on WWE SmackDown. With some major wins under his belt, The Ring General has been a dominant Champion on the blue brand.

He will likely face the winner of the upcoming Fatal-five way, scheduled for Friday's SmackDown at WrestleMania 39. If WWE decides to have him drop the title at WrestleMania 39, then winning the King of the Ring tournament could be on the cards for the current Intercontinental Champion.

#1. Chad Gable becomes the new King of the Ring

Chad Gable has gotten himself over amongst WWE fans thanks to his comedic timing and some power-packed performances. One of the most technical wrestlers on the main roster, Gable, is currently part of the Alpha Academy.

However, a recent report has revealed that the company is reportedly planning a major singles push for the former Olympian. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Gable becomes the new King of WWE.

The creative team could align Otis with Maximum Male Models before pushing Gable as a serious singles star.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes