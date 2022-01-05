5 WWE Superstars who could win the Royal Rumble and challenge Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar surprised fans by entering the WWE Championship match at Day 1. He made the Fatal 4-Way match between Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins a Fatal 5-Way match.

Lesnar took down all four men and pinned Big E to win the WWE Championship at the pay-per-view. His victory came as a surprise to many in the WWE Universe who wanted to see Big E’s reign continue.

The Beast Incarnate will face Bobby Lashley for his new title at the 2022 Royal Rumble. There is a good chance Brock Lesnar will retain the title and walk into WrestleMania 38 as the WWE Champion.

Many current superstars will have their eyes on The Beast and his title. It could lead to many matches between Lesnar with some old and new foes. With that being said, take a look at the five superstars who could win the Royal Rumble and challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

#5. Big E and Brock Lesnar could come face to face after the WWE Royal Rumble

Big E won WWE Money in the Bank to reach the WWE Championship picture. The big man defeated Bobby Lashley to win his first world title in the company. Big E had a decent run with the title, but many fans believe his reign came to an abrupt end at Day 1.

WWE could look to take Big E to the top once more and give him another great build before a top world championship match. That could lead him to win the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Big E has been fired up over the past few weeks, and his recent performances prove that he’s gotten even better than he was before. With that in mind, he could look to win the Royal Rumble and target the man who pinned him at Day 1, Brock Lesnar.

Babyface Big E could be the perfect opponent for Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The angle will allow WWE to give Big E another good build-up as he already has a great section of fans backing him.

Another world title win could benefit the superstar, and he could face many more opponents for the title the second time around.

Big E’s win at the Royal Rumble would take him straight into the world championship picture for WrestleMania 38. He could either face Brock Lesnar one-on-one or get in a Triple Threat Match involving Roman Reigns.

