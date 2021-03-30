5 WWE Superstars who could win the United States Championship in 2021

The WWE United States Championship is one of the most prestigious titles currently in the company. Legends, icons, and WWE Hall of Famers have all held the United States title during their careers.

Seen as a mid-card title, many high-profile WWE Superstars have utilized a United States Championship run to elevate themselves into WWE's main event scene. Other superstars have used a US title reign to reinvigerate their WWE careers after feeling stale or spinning their wheels on the roster.

Here's a closer look at the NEW United States Championship. (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/aIrK64C9O4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 7, 2020

Exclusive to Monday Night RAW, the WWE United States Championship is currently held by Riddle. The Original Bro has been the champion since Elimination Chamber, where he defeated Bobby Lashley and John Morrison in a triple threat match,

Who else on the RAW roster could potentially become the WWE United States Champion in the near future? Let's take a closer look at five stars who could win the title in 2021.

#5 Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza

Angel Garza hasn't been seen on Monday Night RAW frequently in 2021 so far

Angel Garza's WWE career has certainly seen its fair share of ups and downs so far. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion made his debut on Monday Night RAW in early 2020 as the newest client of Zelina Vega.

After feuding with his cousin Humberto Carrillo, Garza was quickly placed into a faction with Vega's other clients Andrade and later Austin Theory. However, the faction eventually split with Theory being sent back to WWE NXT and Andrade and Vega being released by WWE.

Since then, Angel Garza hasn't been doing much on the red brand. Garza had a brief 24/7 Championship reign late last year, but he has mostly appeared on Main Event.

Many within the WWE Universe see WrestleMania as a big "reset" for WWE creative and storylines, and there is no question about the charisma and talent that Angel Garza possesses.

A United States Championship reign could be exactly what Garza needs to once again find momentum and make his way back up the card on WWE television.

