5 WWE Superstars who could win a world title within the next 5 years

While WWE is based on storytelling where the outcomes are predetermined, there isn't a superstar who doesn't dream of becoming a World Champion one day.

But there are a lot of factors that play a role in determining whether a superstar becomes a World Champion, such as popularity with fans, merchandise sales, etc.

It takes a lot of hard work and effort both inside and outside the ring. Superstars have to use every tool available to make themselves stand out from the rest of the locker room.

It's not an easy task to debut in WWE and become a main eventer, you have to work hard enough to become one. Guys like Drew McIntyre had to work for at least a decade as a jobber before he was even considered a worthy main eventer.

Currently, Roman Reigns has got a stranglehold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He has been the company's biggest box office draw for the past two years, making it hard to imagine anyone else in that role.

However, a handful of superstars could be booked to dethrown The Tribal Chief and capture the world title within the next few years.

Today, we look at a list of 5 WWE Superstars who could win a world title within the next five years.

5. Riddle

WWE should consider pushing Matt Riddle in the main event scene

Riddle was one of the most popular superstars on NXT. This helped him have a pretty successful transition over to the main roster, where he became an instant hit, teaming with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro.

Despite enjoying a successful stint as part of RK-Bro, those plans were put on hold momentarily due to The Viper sustaining an injury at the hands of The Bloodline.

This led to The OriginalBro swearing vengeance against The Bloodline. While it doesn't look like Riddle will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns shortly, it's hard to disregard the fact that the former United States Champion could be pushed into the world title picture within the next five years.

With Triple H now in charge of creative, he will look to shake things up for the main event scene, and Riddle could be a good candidate.

4. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura's lack of promo skills prevented him from becoming WWE Champion.

Shinsuke Nakamura was one of the biggest stars to enter the black and gold brand from New Japan. His reign as NXT champion could be regarded as one of the best title reigns in history. However, his transition over to the main roster lacked luster at best.

Given that Vince McMahon fancies storytelling and promos over actual wrestling, it shouldn't be surprising that The King of Strong Style was poorly booked on the main roster.

With Triple H running the show and the emphasis being placed back on wrestling, one can hope that the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion receives his much-deserved push towards the world title picture.

Nakamura is currently feuding with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. The duo are set to face each other this week on SmackDown.

3. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has made it his mission statement to win the one title that has eluded the Rhodes family.

Cody Rhodes has evolved a lot in his time away from WWE. Wrestling in the Indies has taught him a lot about the importance of invoking emotion from the fans during wrestling matches.

This was especially important during his time at AEW, where he participated in many interesting storylines and gained a massive fan following despite never winning the AEW World Championship.

However, it has been Cody Rhodes' mission to capture the world title that has eluded the entire Rhodes family. This could make for a classic storyline filled with emotions that could rally fans behind The American Nightmare.

Rhodes has been booked strongly since his return and now with Triple H in charge, The Game could see an opportunity to create a storyline that could do best for the company, and if done correctly, it could lead to one of the most emotional moments in WWE history.

2. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross recently returned to the WWE.

Karrion Kross recently returned to WWE last Friday on SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre, a move that perhaps indicates that Kross will be directly placed in the main event scene.

This is a move that Vince McMahon should've done but failed to do. Instead, Kross fell victim to a series of bad bookings against him.

Triple H realizes the potential that Karrion Kross possesses. Moreover, Roman Reigns has laid waste to every opponent he has faced during his 700+ day reign as Universal Champion.

WWE needs a fresh face to challenge Reigns, and Kross will be the perfect opponent who could pose a legitimate threat to The Tribal Chief.

There is also an excellent story to tell here filled with mystique and intrigue.

1. Finn Balor

Fans can expect to see Balor in the world title picture soon

Finn Balor's WWE career looks like a coin. On one hand, you have his ultra-successful NXT career, where he reigned as a dominant champion.

On the other hand, you have his main roster career. Although Finn Balor was crowned the first-ever Universal Champion, he hasn't done anything noteworthy since returning from the injury that forced him to relinquish the title.

For the past few years, Balor has been involved in terrible storylines that have made fans lose interest in The Prince.

One can only hope that everything will change with Triple H running things now for the former Universal Champion. There is still a lot of work that has to be done to build him up as the company's flag bearer.

Considering the recent developments, it is still possible that Balor's career may just be starting to pick up. Maybe we can see him win his 2nd world title on the main roster.

Which superstar do you think will be successful in five years? Sounds off in the comments section below!

