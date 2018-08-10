5 WWE Superstars with most losses in 2018

Kevin Owens

2018 has so far been a very interesting year in the WWE, in spite of the status quo remains the same with regard to the top WWE Championships held by certain Superstars.

We have seen some great matches and feuds, as well as intriguing storylines. Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and co. have put on wrestling clinics on RAW and SmackDown as well as various PPVs and mesmerised the WWE Universe.

While the three wrestlers mentioned above are beloved by the WWE Universe and 'faces', there are other wrestlers - the 'heels' - who are booed, hated, and more often than not, on the losing side. These wrestlers often lose, be it singles or tag team matches. But there are also wrestlers like Curt Hawkins - who has lost all his matches this year - whose gimmick depends on them being a serial loser.

In this article, we list the 5 WWE Superstars with most losses in 2018. Surprisingly, Hawkins doesn't make this list!

(Data as of 8th August, 2018. As per Cagematch)

#5 Cesaro - 73 losses (Loss percentage = 77.7%)

One-half of one of the best tag teams, The Bar, alongside Sheamus, their unlikely pairing in 2016 worked wonders for the WWE's tag team division.

The duo has since then won the RAW Tag Team titles four times, winning it for the fourth time at this year's Royal Rumble but lost it at WrestleMania 34 against Braun Strowman and his partner, Nicholas, a 10-year-old fan from the crowd.

In the 94 matches that Cesaro has wrestled in so far this year, he has lost 73 matches, winning just 21. In the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up, Cesaro, along with Sheamus, was moved to SmackDown Live.

In the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament to decide the opponents of The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam, they lost in the finals to The New Day.

