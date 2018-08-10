Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Superstars with most losses in 2018

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    10 Aug 2018, 11:20 IST

Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens

2018 has so far been a very interesting year in the WWE, in spite of the status quo remains the same with regard to the top WWE Championships held by certain Superstars.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

We have seen some great matches and feuds, as well as intriguing storylines. Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and co. have put on wrestling clinics on RAW and SmackDown as well as various PPVs and mesmerised the WWE Universe.

While the three wrestlers mentioned above are beloved by the WWE Universe and 'faces', there are other wrestlers - the 'heels' - who are booed, hated, and more often than not, on the losing side. These wrestlers often lose, be it singles or tag team matches. But there are also wrestlers like Curt Hawkins - who has lost all his matches this year - whose gimmick depends on them being a serial loser.

In this article, we list the 5 WWE Superstars with most losses in 2018. Surprisingly, Hawkins doesn't make this list!

(Data as of 8th August, 2018. As per Cagematch)

#5 Cesaro - 73 losses (Loss percentage = 77.7%)

Image result for Cesaro sportskeeda

One-half of one of the best tag teams, The Bar, alongside Sheamus, their unlikely pairing in 2016 worked wonders for the WWE's tag team division.

The duo has since then won the RAW Tag Team titles four times, winning it for the fourth time at this year's Royal Rumble but lost it at WrestleMania 34 against Braun Strowman and his partner, Nicholas, a 10-year-old fan from the crowd.

In the 94 matches that Cesaro has wrestled in so far this year, he has lost 73 matches, winning just 21. In the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up, Cesaro, along with Sheamus, was moved to SmackDown Live.

In the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament to decide the opponents of The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam, they lost in the finals to The New Day.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Kevin Owens Baron Corbin
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 current WWE Superstars with most losses at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars with the most losses in 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE Superstars with the highest win percentage
RELATED STORY
7 of the tallest superstars in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who deserve better booking after Summerslam
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars with the most number of world titles 
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the most losses at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
4 most decorated WWE Superstars of all time
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who refused to win a match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us