5 WWE Superstars with the most wins at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has decimated many Superstars at WrestleMania

Vinay Chhabria

The grand-daddy of all WWE pay-per-view events, WrestleMania 36 is just two weeks away as the company is getting ready to host the Showcase of Immortals without any fans in attendance for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the dream of every budding Superstar to win a match at WrestleMania, but not everyone has been able to fulfill their dream.

On the other hand, there have been some Superstars who have dominated their rivals every year at the Showcase of Immortals.

Here’s a look at the top 5 WWE Superstars with the most wins in WrestleMania history.

#5 Kane - 8 wins

Kane has won 8 matches at WrestleMania

While he is not like a Daniel Bryan or Shawn Michaels inside the ring, Kane caught the attention of the WWE Universe with his charisma and high-profile moves. He made his WrestleMania debut in a losing cause against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 14, and the following year, he won his bout against Triple H via disqualification.

The Big Red Machine picked up his first clean WrestleMania win in the year 2000, teaming up with Rikishi to defeat X-Pac and Road Dogg. He then won the Hardcore Championship, defeating Raven and Big Show at WrestleMania X-Seven. Kane had his best singles match at WrestleMania X8, where he lost to Kurt Angle.

His remaining victories came in three tag team matches, an ECW Championship match against Chavo Guerrero and a singles match against Randy Orton.

