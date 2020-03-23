5 WWE Superstars with the most WrestleMania matches

Some of the biggest names in the business don't make the cut!

Some Superstars have etched their names in the history of WrestleMania with their incredible performances at the event.

The Deadman's yard!

The biggest pay-per-view event of WWE, WrestleMania 36 is only two weeks away and the card is stacked with a lot of great matches. The Men’s Royal Rumble winner of 2020 Drew McIntyre will take on the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar while the Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair will lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

On the SmackDown side, Universal Champion Goldberg will defend his title against Roman Reigns whereas Bayley will put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line in a six-pack elimination match against some of the top female stars of the Blue brand.

#5 Randy Orton - 15 matches

Randy Orton will battle Edge in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36

Two-time Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton has been an integral part of the last few WrestleManias. The Apex Predator has been a part of 15 matches at the event, winning 6 of them. His biggest victory came against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, where he captured the WWE World Championship at the Grandest Stage of ‘Em All.

Orton created an iconic WrestleMania moment with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31, where he delivered one of the best RKOs of his career. However, the fans bill the main event of WrestleMania XXX featuring The Viper, Batista and Daniel Bryan as the greatest WrestleMania match of his career.

The former WWE Champion has lost his last two WrestleMania matches. In 2018, he lost his United States Championship to Jinder Mahal in a fatal four-way match while last year, he came up short against AJ Styles. This year, he will look to end his losing streak when he takes on Edge in a Last Man Standing.

