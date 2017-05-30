5 WWE Superstars with the worst MMA histories

Stick to the squared circle and tights, gents.

One step beyond...

There’s an obvious appeal to trying out mixed martial arts for WWE Superstars, with many of the ones that switch into the sport wanting to prove just how tough they are. Unfortunately, not all of them were blessed with the natural talents necessary to thrive inside the octagon – and these guys found that out the hard way.

You may consider some of these selections unfair, and there may even be a few others that you feel belong on this list, but it’s the nature of their careers that have landed them in this position. Of course, if any of them see this, we know full well that we wouldn’t stand a chance if they were to track us down and query us on their entry.

In reality, there are only a few exceptions to this rule, most notably Brock Lesnar because more often than not it’s extremely difficult to transition into something completely different. After all, these guys are used to throwing themselves around a ring and attempting to create a story: not trying to knock someone’s head off for fun.

So with all of that being said, here are (in our opinion) the five WWE Superstars with the worst MMA histories.

#1 Batista – 1-0

Big Dave got the win

Now look, we understand that a winning record in mixed martial arts is nothing to be ashamed of – but Batista’s one and only match inside of the cage was a tad embarrassing, and the man himself will admit that. Following a last minute change on the card, The Animal came face to face with journeyman fighter Vince Lucero.

The fight was slow, lethargic and extremely dull at times, with Batista ending up getting the TKO victory – which isn’t really saying much. To this day, Lucero has a 22-25 record, which is essentially the equivalent of Batista squashing a jobber on Monday Night Raw. Needless to say, it was a smart decision for Dave to move into the movie world after this.

Remember this guy?