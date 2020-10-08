5 WWE Superstars who won Championships on RAW, SmackDown and NXT

There was a time back when Ohio Valley Wrestling used to be WWE's developmental territory, where Superstars of tomorrow used to hone their in-ring and promo skills. Later, FCW was used by WWE as a developmental show. Around a decade ago, NXT replaced FCW as WWE's developmental territory and gave us some of today's biggest WWE Superstars over the next few years.

Several of today's WWE Superstars have worked in NXT at some point in time, before making it to RAW or SmackDown. There's a rare bunch of Superstars who have made a name for themselves on all the three brands. In the following list, we will take a look at these Superstars' Championship accomplishments on the three brands, and focus on five of them who have won title belts on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

#5 Bayley

Right after WrestleMania 31, three of the four Horsewomen made their way to the main roster, while Bayley remained in NXT. It would be another year before she followed her friends out of NXT. Bayley is one of the most decorated Champions in all of WWE today. She defeated Sasha Banks to win her only NXT Women's title, followed by which she celebrated the victory with Becky Lynch, Banks, and Charlotte Flair.

Bayley has also won the RAW Women's title on one occasion. Back in 2019, Bayley and Sasha Banks became the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber. Bayley's greatest success has come on SmackDown, where she has won the Blue brand's Women's title on two occasions. Bayley recently set a record by keeping the SmackDown Women's title on her shoulder for 500 days. It's safe to say that her heel turn last year was one of the best decisions WWE took in recent memory, as it ended up revitalizing her waning career.