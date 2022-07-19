WATCH: WWE Superstars who wrestled while being injured

While many fans know that WWE matches are staged, wrestlers fight in the ring for real. From jaw-dropping bumps to scary bloodbaths, the risks these wrestlers take are truly breathtaking.

Click here to see the complete list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Due to the nature of the sport, injuries are, unfortunately, a common phenomenon. While some injured stars had to take some time off to recover, others have fought through the pain and wrestled a match.

These WWE Superstars wrestled a match while being injured

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Cody Rhodes

Triple H

The Undertaker

John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Watch the video above to learn everything about these superstars who completed a match despite dealing with severe injuries.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far