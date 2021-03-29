The WWE WrestleMania main event is the pinnacle of a WWE Superstar's career. Most professional wrestlers get into the industry with the dream of not only performing on a WrestleMania card, but also headlining it.

WWE Hall of Famers, legends, icons and some of the biggest superstars in WWE history have been in the main event of the showcase of the immortals. It is without a doubt valuable real-estate to any professional wrestler.

However, some WWE Supertars have main evented WrestleMania more than others. A select few names in the upper echelon of WWE have had the honor of main eventing WrestleMania on multiple occasions.

Let's take a closer look at the 5 WWE Superstars with the most WrestleMania main event matches.

#5 Shawn Michaels (5 WWE WrestleMania main event matches)

Shawn Michaels has competed in some of the greatest matches in WWE WrestleMania history

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is considered by some to be the greatest in-ring professional wrestler of all time. The Heartbreak Kid had an illustrious career for WWE.

Dubbed "Mr. WrestleMania" for his remarkable performances on the grandest stage of them all, Shawn Michaels has competed in some of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history. This includes five WrestleMania main event matches.

Shawn Michaels' first WrestleMania main event came at WrestleMania XII when HBK defeated Bret Hart in an Iron Man Match to win the WWE Championship for the first time. The year prior, he wrestled Diesel for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XI, though that match wasn't positioned in the main event slot.

Other WrestleMania main events included Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV, Triple H & Chris Benoit at WrestleMania XX and John Cena at WrestleMania 23.

Shawn Michaels' final WrestleMania main event was against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. In a match billed as "Streak vs Career," The Undertaker defeated Shawn Michaels and sent The Heartbreak Kid into retirement.

