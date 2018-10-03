5 WWE Superstars You Didn't Know Had Cameo's In Huge Movies

Braun Strowman recently appeared in Holmes and Watson

It's an unpopular opinion amongst wrestling fans, but there is a reason why wrestlers make fantastic actors and that's because they are already highly trained in the acting department so that they can perform on WWE TV.

Many stars have proved that the step from wrestling to acting isn't a huge one over the years including The Rock, John Cena, Batista, and even Edge, but whilst these stars have become big names on the big screen there are a few others who have also been able to dip their toes in the acting pool without becoming household names.

Wrestlers may be globally recognizable athletes, but not ever star is able to take that step into the spotlight, which is why there are a few wrestling cameos that have been able to skate under the radar.

#5 Candice Michelle - Dodgeball - A True Underdog Story

Candice Michelle was featured in Dodgeball

Candice Michelle is a former Women's Champion who only retired from the wrestling business last year, after being away from WWE for more than seven years. Michelle was best known for her Playboy cover and "Go Daddy" advert, which could be why she was chosen to be one of the dancers in 2004's Dodgeball- A True Underdog Story.

Candice is seen in the film numerous times as one of the dancers ahead of the dodgeball games, but many fans are completely unaware that the former WWE star was part of the movie even though she was credited for her part as a dancer, but it wasn't something that WWE promoted.

