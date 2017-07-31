5 WWE Superstars you might not know were divorced

Did you know that these WWE stars had failed marriages?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 20:57 IST

The Undertaker was formerly married to Sara

When you get used to seeing your favourite professional wrestlers on the TV week in and week out, it's easy to forget that away from the squared circle, they're also human beings like you and me who have their own personal lives, their own problems to deal with, and their own passions to pursue.

One of the major issues that WWE superstars, in particular, have to deal with is a punishing schedule which involves travelling for upwards of 300 days every year as they journey across the United States of America and various foreign countries during overseas tours for episodes of Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live, pay per views, house shows, and media commitments.

This can take a huge toll on the personal lives of these professional wrestlers, especially when it comes to maintaining steady relationships. Even when you're seeing a fellow wrestler, it is a tough life, but for those who are married to people outside the business, it becomes a real challenge.

This is why a number of WWE superstars endure failed marriages. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 WWE superstars you might not know were divorced:

#5 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte and Bram are now divorced

Charlotte Flair has grabbed the spotlight as the biggest name in the WWE's women's division and one of the top performers on the roster. Her epic 2016 feud against Sasha Banks is the stuff we will look back on years from now with fondness.

But, before she took her place as the best women's wrestler on the WWE's roster, she was involved with another professional wrestler who goes by the name of Bram. If that name seems familiar, it is because he has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons over the past few months.

An indie wrestler who failed in WWE NXT, his marriage to Charlotte lasted from 2013 to 2015 before she left for good. Coincidence that her career took off right after she ditched him? I certainly don't think so.