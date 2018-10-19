5 WWE Superstars who could easily play The Joker

Who d you think will make for a good 'Joker'?

Widely recognized and adulated as one of the greatest villains in pop-culture history, the Joker is established as someone more than just a comic book character.

From his twisted mind to his acknowledgement for crime, the Clown Prince of Crime gravitates the attention of the audience like no other, with many hardcore fans still perplexed about his origin.

Since we all love the wrestling business so much, WWE has evolved and transcended to become a more fan-friendly program with different characters constantly interacting with one another to invoke a reaction from the crowd and sell a story.

Keeping the management's intention to advance a narrative in mind, the company has been highly successful in bringing many memorable moments to television by bringing a fine blend of entertainment and engaging in-ring action.

Considering that the Joker has been portrayed by many brilliant actors; with Heath Ledger bringing a more diabolical take to the clown, there are many Superstars in the WWE that have grown up loving the Maniac Messiah.

Keeping both the worlds in our mind, there are few WWE Superstars who do share some similar attributes with the Joker, and there are some components that have been kept in mind by presenting this article to a larger audience.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into our fantasy wrestling world and predict the 5 WWE superstars you won't believe could play the Joker.

#1 Dean Ambrose

Welcome to the Asylum

Judging by the anatomy of a lunatic clown, Dean Ambrose stands as the most reasonable and interesting choices of superstars that can don the clown make-up to terrorize the streets of Gotham City.

One of the most underrated Superstars in the entire company, the fans have now started yearning for Ambrose to turn heel and display a darker side.

His feud with Seth Rollins in 2014 is a fine example of how unpredictable he can be and how far he goes to bring this lunatic to life on television.

The former WWE Champion's twisted mind with a versatile in-ring style makes him an ideal choice to portray the Maniac Messiah from Gotham City.

