5 WWE Superstars you won't believe have defeated Brock Lesnar

It has been 18 long years since Brock Lesnar made his way to WWE's main roster. He debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania 18 and destroyed a bunch of mid-carders in the process.

Lesnar quickly became one of the biggest Superstars in the company and won the WWE title by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. Over the course of his two WWE runs, Lesnar turned into the most dominant Superstar in all of WWE. He has won numerous WWE and Universal titles, and very few wrestlers have managed to put down The Beast.

Before he came up to the main roster, Lesnar spent a considerable amount of time in Ohio Valley Wrestling. In those two years, Lesnar honed his craft and learned from the very best in the business. Lesnar also competed in a string of matches and registered several losses in addition to his long list of victories.

Let's check out five WWE Superstars you won't believe defeated Lesnar at the time in singles competition.

#5 Rico

Fans might remember Rico from when he used to manage 3-Minute Warning. Rico aligned with Billy and Chuck in early 2002 but later joined Rosey and Jamal on WWE RAW. His short-lived run on the main roster would see him don an exotic-style gimmick.

His gimmick was well received by fans at the time and he won the WWE Tag Team titles with Charlie Haas. Rico was released by WWE in late 2004.

Months before he made his way to the main roster, Rico took on a young Brock Lesnar on the October 3, 2001 edition of OVW. Rico surprisingly picked up a win over Lesnar when all was said and done. Lesnar would soon get back at Rico by defeating him in a series of singles encounters.