Over the last few decades, WWE has not only seen superstars in singles competitions soar to unprecedented heights but also tag teams carving a success story worth every praise.

There have been some legendary tag teams in WWE, from the likes of The Hart Foundation, The Mega Powers, The Rockers, Legion of Doom and The Hardy Boyz in the past to some great teams on the current roster like The Usos, RK-Bro and The New Day.

With that being said, there have been occasions when teams have had to split owing to creative differences between the team members or one of the superstars from the team eyeing singles glory.

The latter has been quite evident in the promotion, with two famous examples being Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. The two Hall of Famers left The Hart Foundation and The Rockers respectively in the early 90s to become highly accomplished singles competitors.

There are also times when tag teams split due to the WWE Draft with one of the team members being transferred to another brand.

In this article, we look at 5 WWE Tag Teams that split in 2021:

#5 WWE Tag Team - Natalya and Tamina

A third-generation professional wrestler in Natalya and a second-generation superstar in Tamina joined forces at the beginning of 2021 to form one of the most dominant tag teams on the women's roster.

The two ladies won a Tag Team Turmoil Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The victory gave them a chance to challenge the then champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the following night of the same event.

Natalya and Tamina lost to the champions at WrestleMania but were successful in dethroning them on May 14 episode of SmackDown to become new WWE Tag Team Champions.

The two superstars held on to the titles until September before dropping it to Super Brutality (Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H).

Having said this, Natalya and Tamina's partnership would come to an unfortunate end following the WWE Draft as the former would remain a SmackDown superstar and the latter was moved to RAW.

