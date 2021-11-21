5 things learned from WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler's Sportskeeda interview

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler will represent Friday Night Smackdown in a clash for brand supremacy tonight at Survivor Series.

The Queen of Spades will be one of the five SmackDown Superstars on Team SmackDown facing off against Team RAW in a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team Elimination match.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III interviewed the former NXT Women's Champion before the Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Baszler's thoughts on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, her recent move to Friday Night Smackdown, her aspirations going forward in WWE and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things learned from WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler's Sportskeeda interview:

#5 Next goal for Shayna Baszler on WWE main roster

Shayna Baszler made her official main roster debut in February 2020, attacking then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Despite various feuds on Monday Night RAW, The Queen of Spades has yet to win a singles title on the main roster. Baszler has primarily operated in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Nia Jax, winning the Women's Tag Team Titles on two occasions.

When asked if she now had eyes on winning a singles title on SmackDown, Baszler confirmed that was one of her goals, but she also had other aspirations too:

"I mean, obviously the title is always a goal for anyone that is in this business. But I really just want to, it's like we talked about, It's a restart. So I'm going to re-establish the fact that, title or not, It's a dangerous time to be in the ring with me". Baszler stated.

Baszler also stated that she wanted to remind people what made her so popular during her critically acclaimed run as NXT Women's Champion:

"It's a good time to remind people what I'm about. You know what I mean? Maybe even some people that didn't see my NXT run, to just even introduce them to what I've been about," said Shayna.

Shayna Baszler holds the record for the longest combined-reigning NXT Women's Champion in WWE history.

