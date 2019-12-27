5 WWE tag teams which could team up with Samoa Joe to take on Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain

Samoa Joe was put through a table by AOP

Despite currently being inactive from in-ring competition, former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe was physically involved in an altercation with the menacing trio of Seth Rollins & AOP, as seen on this week's episode of RAW.

Having suffered a broken thumb several weeks ago, Joe has been making sporadic appearances on RAW, working as a temporary commentator for the Red brand, and this past Monday night in the closing segment, the former US Champion was put through a table by AOP following orders from their leader Rollins.

With The Architect, Akam, and Rezar running roughshod through the RAW roster, it now remains to be seen how WWE could plan out Joe acquiring retribution against the trio in the coming weeks.

However, the numbers game is certainly against the former US Champion, and to get revenge, Joe would need a few allies. In this article, we present 5 potential tag teams that could team up with Samoa Joe to take on the team of Rollins and AOP.

#5 Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio

AOP and Rollins have been beating up Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens for weeks now

As always, I start my list with the obvious choice. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins' US Championship match against Rey Mysterio ended via disqualification when AOP attacked the latter and gave Mysterio a classic beatdown in the closing stages of RAW.

Similarly, earlier in the show, the trio of Rollins & AOP brutalized Kevin Owens once again, and then ended the show by putting Samoa Joe through the commentary desk.

Having attacked three of RAW's top stars on the same night, it only makes sense for Joe to recruit Owens and Mysterio to fight alongside him in his feud against the former WWE Universal Champion and AOP.

