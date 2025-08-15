5 WWE Teams That Must Be Formed After Clash in Paris 2025

WWE is the home to several tag teams and factions. Groups including The Vision, The Judgment Day, The Wyatt Sicks, and MFT have been running RAW and SmackDown in the last few months.The Vision has been causing chaos on the red brand, with their leader, Seth Rollins, capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship dramatically at SummerSlam. The Judgment Day has also been crucial for RAW and has consistently been at the top of its game since its formation in 2022.Over on SmackDown, The Bloodline, under the leadership of Solo Sikoa, has undergone multiple changes in recent months. The faction has added JC Mateo and Talla Tonga and is now known as MFT.WWE has also teased the possibility of adding more teams and groups to its roster. Some have already been teased, while the others could be in the works. Here are 5 WWE teams that should be formed after Clash In Paris 2025: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#5. WWE forms a new New DayThe New Day's recent run as heels has often been criticized by fans. On the group's 10th anniversary, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods decided to ditch Big E and reject his offer to manage them.Another superstar who also hadn't been on the same page as his tag team partner was Grayson Waller. For months, the company had teased a split between Waller and Austin Theory.With Theory currently absent from WWE television, the company has paired Waller with The New Day. The trio has been spotted together backstage, and the Australian star has also spoken highly of the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Pairing Waller officially with The New Day would honestly benefit both parties.#4. Sheamus and RusevIt is no surprise that Sheamus and Rusev are good friends off-screen. But on WWE programming, the two men have been wanting to destroy one another. Their recent brawls have been chaotic and continued even this past Monday on RAW when the Irishman once again set his sights on the Bulgarian Brute.The idea of Sheamus and Rusev forming a tag team would seem absurd to both superstars. But for the current tag team division, it would only mean chaos, considering that both these men aren't shy of holding back from unleashing on their opponents.The RAW tag team division needs a breath of fresh air, and Sheamus and Rusev could be the solution to that.#3. The El Grande AmericanosCurrently, there are three El Grande Americanos in existence (well, technically four). Conveniently enough, neither one of them seems to be the original one, which everyone suspected was Chad Gable. However, considering Master Gable is currently sidelined with an injury, we have only seen the other three lately.Nevertheless, a few weeks back on Monday Night RAW, the second El Grande Americano was helped by the third and the fourth El Grande Americanos. It would only make sense for the three masked Americanos to team up and form a faction of El Grande Americanos.#2. A brief Horsewomen reunionBayley appears to be going through a rough patch, especially after playing a vital role in the outcome of Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam 2025. A potential heel turn for the former Women's Champion could be in the works. But one thing that is almost guaranteed is her fallout with former tag team partner, Valkyria.WWE could pull the trigger and do the unthinkable of having Bayley and Lynch form a tag team on Monday Night RAW. After all, this is, in fact, the season of former Women's Champions forming tag teams, just ask Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss or Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.#1. LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman ReignsAt the moment, LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns appear to absolutely hate each other. Knight and Punk engaged in a brawl on Monday Night RAW and will once again cross paths at Clash in Paris in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship.On the other hand, Punk and Reigns also dislike each other despite both being betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. The OTC also has a history with Knight, who once failed to dethrone him as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.However, if there's one thing that WWE loves the most, it's to have their most popular babyfaces team up and form a mega dream team. That almost seems to be certain in this scenario. With Survivor Series right around the corner, Knight, Punk, and Reigns are more than likely to form a team against The Vision.