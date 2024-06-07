Several new WWE Champions were crowned at WrestleMania 40. However, every major title in the company has changed hands this year except for Logan Paul and the United States Championship.

Since Rhea Ripley was injured following The Show of Shows, three women have held the Women's World title. Becky Lynch won the vacant belt in a battle royal, but Liv Morgan bested The Man at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah.

SummerSlam is generally regarded as the second biggest show on the WWE calendar. While some Champions should have long runs, the next five title reigns should end before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5. The Awesome Truth has provided comedic relief on RAW

The Miz and R Truth have a storied history together.

It's nice to see R-Truth be rewarded for being one of the funniest stars in wrestling. The Undisputed Tag Team titles had to be split up somehow, and the ladder match at WrestleMania 40 was a smart way to do it.

Now that The Miz and Truth are done with The Judgment Day, WWE bookers should start looking at the team to dethrone them. There are a lot of newer teams that could use the push associated with tag team gold.

The Creeds, LWO, Authors of Pain, or New Catch Republic could all use the push associated with being tag team Champions. Truth will still be over without a title, and he can still interact with the roster.

#4. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will eventually feud with each other

How long will Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair be able to co-exist?

WWE wanted to keep Bianca Belair relevant despite not being in the title picture, so they booked her to win the tag team titles with Jade Cargill. The duo has been presented as one of the most dominant female pairings in WWE history.

The Kabuki Warriors did a good job as heel Champions, but once WrestleMania came into focus, the writing was on the wall. There aren't many matches for the Champions that are worthy of a show like SummerSlam.

The only pairing at the moment would be against each other. For that reason and to give some other stars a chance at titles, Belair and Cargill should drop their titles before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. A-Town Down Under may be a temporary pairing

As mentioned with The Awesome Truth, having two teams emerge from WrestleMania as tag team Champions was a good idea. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory play the brash, annoying youngsters well but should be headed toward moving up the singles ladder.

With Cody Rhodes atop SmackDown, he'll need many new heel challengers. Having Rhodes dress down both arrogant stars would make for entertaining television.

For that to happen, a team like DIY, Pretty Deadly, or The Bloodline should win the belts soon. DIY were foundational members of NXT, and having the WWE Tag Team titles would make The Bloodline more formidable. Even having Andrade team with someone to win them would help everyone move forward.

#2. Damian Priest won the title after a Money in the Bank cash-in

Damian Priest will face Drew McIntyre in Scotland at Clash at the Castle.

In the past, stars who have cashed in Money in the Bank haven't had extremely long reigns. Big E won in 2021 and had the last successful cash-in before Damian Priest. He only held the belt for close to four months. Otis and Austin Theory couldn't do so in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The fact remains that despite his great work over the last few years, his time atop RAW is limited. Too many top stars are gunning for him, starting with Drew McIntyre. Priest also has to worry about Gunther, Bron Breakker, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins (when healthy).

If he doesn't lose the title at Clash at the Castle, then it wouldn't be a big shock if he was dethroned before SummerSlam in Cleveland.

#1. Logan Paul is currently the longest-reigning Champion in WWE

Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio for the United States title last November at Crown Jewel. He's the longest-reigning current titleholder in WWE and should be dropping his title soon.

A feud with LA Knight was teased and would be a perfect way to have the belt switch hands. Knight is one of the most popular stars in wrestling and could also be a World Champion.

While SummerSlam is in his hometown of Cleveland, it wouldn't be a bad idea for The Maverick to lose the title beforehand. He can then enter SummerSlam as a challenger.

