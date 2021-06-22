5 WWE TV matches that were pay-per-view worthy

WWE’s monthly pay-per-views often see some of the best matches of the year as superstars put on shows to bring feuds to an end. They are given time to tell a story in the ring, something that’s not always possible within the time constraints of a regular weekly episode.

Usually, some of WWE’s best matches of all time take place at a pay-per-view. But this was not always the case either. WWE has often told stories through their matches on WWE RAW or SmackDown, and more recently on NXT as well.

In fact, over the years, WWE’s weekly television shows have delivered some unforgettable matches that helped to elevate superstars and entertain fans. It helped create stars and moments that may never be recreated.

The following are five times that WWE gave away pay-per-view-worthy matches on WWE TV.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Hulk Hogan - WWE SmackDown, August 8, 2002

Hulk Hogan was never the most proficient wrestler in the ring, but he was always effective when he wanted to be in WWE. The superstar had a presence that very few other wrestlers could match on a regular basis and he gave the best performances in front of a hot crowd.

In 2002, Brock Lesnar was still new to the main roster. He had started to establish himself as an incredible threat to each and every superstar when WWE put him in a match against Hulk Hogan on just another normal episode of SmackDown.

On the August 8, 2002, episode of SmackDown, Lesnar faced the WWE legend in a match and had an excellent showing. It seemed that Hogan would power his way through Lesnar like any other opponent.

Brock Lesnar’s title shot at SummerSlam was on the line as a result of the match. But when Lesnar faced Hogan, there was no way that Hogan would be able to power himself to a win. He hit him with an F5 and then locked in a bear hug to finish Hogan with it.

Lesnar defeated Hulk Hogan with a Bear Hug, something that would be unimaginable today. The match remains pay-per-view quality simply because of those involved, but WWE gave it away on normal TV.

