5 undefeated streaks on the line at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 promises to be a huge spectacle, with 9 matches already made for the Hollywood extravaganza. The card for the Show of Shows has build-ups varying from a month-old Beast vs Giant showoff to years-long family affairs. Some of the longer-built storylines come with extensive backstories rooted in dominance and, as a result, carry heightened stakes.

High stakes come in many shapes in WWE (such as titles and records), and one of the most effective ways to invest equity in a character is through an undefeated streak. The longer one goes without being pinned or submitted, the more the fans want to see it happen.

At WrestleMania 39, quite a number of undefeated streaks will be at stake, with some matches guaranteeing that at least one will be broken. While none are likely to inspire the shock and awe of Brock Lesnar pinning the Deadman in the Superdome, they will nonetheless carry huge meaning in the So-Fi Stadium.

Get into our list of five undefeated streaks that may come to a screeching halt at the Showcase of Immortals.

#5 & #4: Undefeated at WrestleMania: Logan Paul and Bianca Belair

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak is one of the most impressive achievements in WWE history. For twenty-one years, The Phenom defeated all comers, making himself arguably the biggest attraction at the Show of Shows over those two decades. Out of all the superstars set to compete at WrestleMania 39, only Bianca Belair and Logan Paul are unbeaten at the Show of Shows.

The EST will put both the RAW Women's championship and her 2-0 'Mania record on the line against Asuka, who looks more dangerous than ever. Meanwhile, the Maverick will go up against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in his first singles match at The Showcase of Immortals. Belair and Paul are world-class athletes, but considering the pedigree of their opponents, we are fairly certain that one or both streaks won't make it out of the So-Fi stadium intact.

#3: Gunther's unbeaten run on the WWE main roster will face a stern test at WrestleMania 39

WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther debuted on the main roster after WrestleMania 38. The Ring General emphatically announced his arrival with a dominant squash match win on the April 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown with Ludwig Kaiser in tow. The Imperium leader quickly built a head of steam and won the IC title in less than 2 months.

The brawler formerly known as WALTER has gone from strength to strength since then, becoming arguably the second-biggest heel in the company. He has had classic after classic whilst staying undefeated, and his stock has shot through the roof. WrestleMania 39 will be his first Mania, where he will be facing his toughest rival, Sheamus, and/or equally accomplished Drew McIntyre. The Ring General could finally suffer his first singles' loss come April.

This would be a great scalp for Sheamus or McIntyre after what is sure to be an excellent match. More importantly, it would also free Gunther up for an assault on the World Title scene, possibly as soon as Summerslam 2023.

#2 & #1: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will both have unbeaten streaks on the line in the WWE Undisputed Universal championship match at WrestleMania 39

Whose streak will survive at WrestleMania 39?

Samantha Irvin: "The following contest is scheduled for one fall, and it is for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship! Introducing the challenger, undefeated since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare, COOOODY RHOOODES!"

Paul Heyman: "Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul... Heyman, and it is my grandest honor, on the grandest stage, to introduce the 945-DAY REIGNING, DEFENDING UNDISPUTED, UNPINNED IN 1204 DAYS UNIVERSAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, ROOOMAN... REIGNSSSS!!!!"

Need we say more?

The stats don't lie, and the match sells itself!

