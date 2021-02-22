5 Most likely WWE Universal Championship opponents for Roman Reigns at Fastlane 2021

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Edge for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania in a major marquee match. That still leaves us with the compelling question of who his opponent will be at Fastlane 2021.

Here are five men who could certainly tussle with Roman Reigns to elevate the WWE Universal Championship in a competitive match in the final stop before WrestleMania 37. This time, the Tribal Chief's challenger won't be weakened from a confrontation earlier on the very same night.

So, who could the lucky (/unlucky?) challengers be then? Let's look at 5 possible contenders and find out!

Something to keep in mind is that whoever Roman Reigns faces at Fastlane 2021 is likely to lose the match since Edge vs. Roman Reigns is the big-money match.

#5 Could Cesaro and Roman Reigns slug it out in a WWE Universal Championship match?

More than one member of the WWE Universe wanted Cesaro to win the Elimination Chamber match this week and face Roman Reigns thereafter. Unfortunately, The Swiss Cyborg came up short in the contest. But maybe that was for the best if you consider how the ensuing Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns match played out.

Maybe the build to Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns begins on the episode of SmackDown that follows Elimination Chamber. For the Swiss Cyborg to enter the WWE Universal Championship picture would be a big step up for him. And he could come up short thanks to Seth Rollins.

This could play the framework for Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro at WrestleMania. Cesaro's WWE Universal Championship feud could lend him the credibility he needs to enter this feud with a lot of momentum. Does Cesaro currently have the credibility to enter a feud with Roman Reigns at Fastlane, in your opinion?