5 WWE US Title Reigns You May Not Remember

Darren Paltrowitz
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.64K   //    05 Jul 2018, 14:14 IST

5th Anniversary of WWE's Tribute to the Troops

The WWE's United States Championship is currently held by Jeff Hardy. As this article is being written, Hardy has held the title for 76 days, having won it from Jinder Mahal back in April. It is far from Hardy's first championship reign within WWE as he is a multi-time World Heavyweight Champion, Hardcore Champion, Intercontinental Champion and World Tag Team Champion. In turn, Hardy is in rare company as a Grand Slam Champion within the WWE ranks.

The United States Championship itself has not always been part of the WWE. While the WWF had a U.S. Champion decades ago, this current incarnation of the U.S. title was a holdover from WWE's purchase of WCW in the early 2000s. But the title itself has often been passed around like a hot potato. According to the WWE's website, from 2010 to present day, there was been 38 championship holders of the U.S. title. The shortest of those reigns was only 3 days. In the previous decade, the title was held by 40 holders, which works out to 4 people per year on average.

As not even the most devoted of WWE fans can remember all title reigns, below are 5 U.S. Championship reigns that you may have forgotten about.

#1 Tajiri

Tajiri in action

Within the WWE, Tajiri is a former 2-time World Tag Team Champion (alongside William Regal and Eddie Guerrero), a 3-time Cruiserweight Champion, Light Heavyweight Champion, and United States Champion. Yes, a US Champion within WWE. He won the title from Chris Kanyon when it was still recognized as a WCW belt in 2001 and quickly lost it to Rhyno. Yoshihiro Tajiri -- best known as "Tajiri" in the United States -- has been active ECW, WWE, TNA, All Japan and New Japan. Prior to landing in WWE, Tajiri had a reign as an ECW World Television Champion and an ECW World Tag Team Champion.

Tajiri made a short-lived return to WWE in 2016, participating in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Several months later, he was part of an NXT special filmed in Japan, challenging for the NXT Tag Team titles. Tajiri's full-time return to WWE was announced in December 2016 and he then wrestled a series of matches as part of 205 Live and NXT. Unfortunately, Tajiri sustained an injury as part of a match and announced his departure from the company as of April 2017.


