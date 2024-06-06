AJ Styles faked his retirement on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. After unsuccessfully challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash: France, Styles teased fans that he was calling it a career.

He'll likely get another shot at Rhodes at one of the next premium live events. Time is running out for some big veterans to win major titles. The stars coming from NXT are more impressive and athletic than before.

Along with The Phenomenal One, the next four WWE veterans should get one more major title run before they retire.

#5. Finn Balor was the inaugural Universal Champion

Balor lost to Jey Uso in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament

Finn Balor was on top of the WWE for about a day when he became the first Universal Champion in 2016. Unfortunately, he was forced to relinquish the title a day after winning it after suffering an injury during the title match.

Since then, The Prince has won numerous titles, including the Intercontinental, US, and NXT titles. Most recently, he's a two-time tag team champion. Despite those accomplishments, Balor has lost several high-profile matches over the last few months.

Jey Uso has defeated him more than once and Balor lost to Seth Rollins several times last year. When he and Damian Priest lost their titles, he ate the pin. The former Universal Champion deserves better and should have another major title reign before he's done in the ring.

#4. Natalya has put over many other stars in her career

Natalya has been working in both NXT and RAW lately

Due to her standing in the women's division, Natalya is more than due at least one more run with a major women's title. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2017 but hasn't held a singles title since.

In that time, Nattie did everything WWE asked her to do. She's put over numerous stars from NXT and even recently returned to face rising star Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match.

As one of the final surviving member of the infamous Hart Family, Natalya should get one more run as champion. She's been selfless and has upped her game over the last two years.

#3. AJ Styles is a generational talent

As evidenced by his recent matches, AJ Styles hasn't lost a step in the ring. The Phenomenal One is nowhere near the end of his in-ring days despite the retirement tease.

The WWE Draft left SmackDown with more top-level faces than heels, so one of Styles, Orton, or LA Knight had to turn heel. Styles picked up the ball and blindsided everyone.

Now that each brand has its own major championship, the need for year-long runs should be a thing of the past. Cody Rhodes should be the last champ to have a long reign. After that, six to nine-month reigns should become commonplace, providing more stars a chance at a major belt.

#2. Randy Orton is a living WWE legend

Like Styles, Randy Orton recently had a chance to win another major title. He was part of the Fatal Fourway for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

However, unlike Styles, Orton captured major singles gold a few years ago. When Drew McIntyre first won the WWE Championship in 2020, Orton bested The Scottish Warrior for the title inside Hell in a Cell.

That win put The Viper's belt total at 14, so if he has any chance of tying or surpassing Ric Flair, he needs a few more wins. The fans still love him and the RKO.

#1. Kevin Owens had an unfortunate end to his one big title run

Kevin Owens always brings it in his matches and promos

Like Styles and Natalya, it's been a few years since Kevin Owens last held a major title in WWE. The Prizefighter won the Universal Championship but dropped it to Goldberg.

Since dropping that title, Owens has primarily been a mid-card champion and one-time tag team titleholder. The former Universal Champ routinely puts his body on the line and always brings it on the mic.

His ability to seamlessly shift between heel and face has helped WWE fill in the gaps when necessary. For all the work he's done to make others look good, Owens should get another major title run. Something needs to take the bad taste of his loss to Goldberg out of memory.

