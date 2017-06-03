5 WWE veterans who don't get the attention they deserve

WWE is pushing its new generation hard, but it's coming at the expense of some of its veterans.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 00:05 IST

The World’s Strongest Man puts down The World’s Largest Athlete

The WWE roster is filled with a variety of different Superstars, but a disturbing trend seems to be developing when it comes to the company’s veterans. With the exception of a few top stars, anyone with over a decade under the WWE banner is being ignored.

It makes sense for the older generation to make room for the younger wrestlers to come in and make a name for themselves, but there is always going to be value in having a few experienced Superstars in regular rotation.

John Cena, Randy Orton, the Hardys and Brock Lesnar will always get a lot of attention because they have been popular their entire careers, but a lot of guys with more history in WWE are sitting on the sidelines doing nothing while everyone else passes them by.

WWE has several hours of programming to fill every week, so there is no reason why some of these Superstars can’t be used a little more often. They could pass on their experience to the new crop of wrestlers while getting a chance to prove they can still perform as well as they did 10 years ago.

This slideshow will look at 10 veteran Superstars who deserve more attention than they have been getting in recent years.

#5 Curt Axel

Believe it or not, Curt Axel has been with WWE in one form or another for a decade. He got his start in Florida Championship Wrestling before taking part in the second season of the original incarnation of NXT.

He has been with the main roster on and off since joining The Nexus. His biggest push came when he was chosen as Paul Heyman’s first new client since returning to manage Brock Lesnar. He won the Intercontinental title and had a few high-profile matches before being paired up with Ryback in a strange tag team.

Axel has had a few storylines over the years, but he has mostly been used to put other people over. Even without his family name, Axel is a great technical wrestler who is capable of so much more than he has been allowed to do on WWE television.

He is someone who could really benefit from a stint in NXT. The hardcore fans would give him a better reception than the casual crowds who attend main roster shows. He could work on his character while competing against the best and brightest of the developmental system.

Once he gains enough momentum, WWE could bring him back to Raw or SmackDown and insert him into the midcard title scene. If he doesn’t find success after all that, then maybe he is a lost cause after all.

