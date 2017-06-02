7 former Superstars that you didn't know were still employed by WWE

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 18:11 IST

The lifespan of a professional wrestler can depend on a number of factors, one being how injury prone a particular wrestler may or may not be. These guys and gals put their bodies through a tremendous amount of trauma, all for the sake of entertaining us, the fans. In the beginning of their careers, many of them work for little or no pay at all.

Most wrestlers also pay a significant amount of money to be trained by a professional as well. Once they have received an acceptable amount of training, life doesn't automatically get easy for these aspiring sports entertainers. Now they hit the road, travelling from one town to another, often times performing in front of fewer than 100 fans or so.

Life isn't always going to be all that rough for professional wrestlers, if they end up making it onto a big time roster, such as WWE, Impact, Ring of Honor or one of the other notable promotions. Once they make it this far, the fruits of their labor begin to harvest and now wrestling goes from being a passion to a career.

But, what happens when it’s all over? What happens when the industry suddenly doesn't need you anymore? What happens when injuries prevent you from ever stepping foot into a ring again?

For many WWE Superstars, they end up back at square one, in a way. Many will go back to the indie scene, and they are much more valuable, thanks to their exposure on WWE television. Others could end up right back with the WWE, only in a different capacity, such as a backstage producer, or perhaps working with the creative team.

Regardless, there are multiple uses for a former WWE Superstar. Let's take a look at 7 former WWE Superstars who are still employed with the company, only being used differently.

#7 Arn Anderson

He’s the Enforcer, Double-A Arn Anderson

2012 WWE Hall of Famer, former member of The Four Horsemen

Currently a producer for WWE

Arn Anderson was an important component to perhaps the greatest faction in the history of professional wrestling, the Four Horsemen. Dubbed “Double-A,” Arn served as the enforcer for the Horsemen during their reign over the sports weaker stables.

Arn was a powerhouse in the sport all the way until the demise of WCW. Once his head-thumping days were over, Vince McMahon knew there was too much knowledge stored inside Anderson's brain, so he knew WWE needed to find a spot for him.

When it was said and done, Arn Anderson was serving the younger generation as a producer and at times, an agent. Many of today's WWE Superstars consider Arn to be one of the primary sources of knowledge to draw from when they need some guidance.