5 WWE What Ifs of 2018

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.77K // 01 Oct 2018, 12:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania would've been much different.

We have finally reached October, which officially means 2018 is starting to draw to a close. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, all are coming up fairly shortly.

It has been a massive year for WWE, with the company branching out, and the success of shows like the Mixed Match Challenge and the Greatest Royal Rumble making this one of their most profitable years ever.

But there are always thoughts about what could've been in WWE, and here we look at 5 What If moments of WWE in 2018.

#5 What If Jason Jordan wasn't injured?

The tale of Jason Jordan is really a sad one. The 3-time Tag Champion had just gotten into his role as Kurt Angle's son, with a nepotistic heel turn being teased, before he took some serious injuries in January, and hasn't wrestled since.

Like all what ifs, it is hard to say what would've happened. The company could definitely have had Jordan turn, subtly, as he becomes more comfortable with using his father's powers to his own benefit.

A match between Angle and Jordan at Mania could've been on the cards, though would've come at the expense of Angle's WrestleMania partner, Ronda Rousey.

1 / 5 NEXT