5 WWE women above the age of 40 who are not married

Some members of the WWE Universe have always been fascinated by the personal lives of their favorite superstars. It's one aspect of the industry that continues to get talked about, especially due to social media.While some stars chose to keep their personal lives private, others chose to share them with the world and are quite open about it.With that in mind, let's look at five women on the main roster above the age of 40 who are not currently married.#5. Asuka is one of the most private WWE Superstars on the rosterAsuka is quite easily one of the most private WWE Superstars on the roster. There's barely any information on The Empress of Tomorrow's personal life outside of slip-ups by her colleagues like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi.Flair called her a wife and a mother in her post-WrestleMania 34 interview in 2018, while Naomi described her as an amazing mother while speaking with Newsweek that same year. Becky Lynch called Asuka a motherhood inspiration in an ESPN interview in 2020.While these reports seem to indicate Asuka might be married and even have children, there hasn't been a sighting of the star with her partner yet on WWE TV or social media. The mystery continues.#4. Nikki Bella went through a public divorce last yearWWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella had a six-year relationship with John Cena before breaking up in 2018. Bella would eventually get married to dancer Artem Chigvintsev in 2022, and the couple welcomed a son named Matteo two years earlier.However, Bella makes this list after a messy and very public divorce from Chigvinstev. They share custody of Matteo, with the two-time Divas Champion making her return to WWE earlier this year. She wrestled her first singles match in seven years last week on WWE RAW.#3. Lilian Garcia has been divorced twiceA living legend in WWE, Lillian Garcia currently serves as a part-time ring announcer for special events such as Saturday Night's Main Event. Garcia has been married twice, going through her second divorce in 2022.After a reportedly rough time in her personal life after the divorce, Garcia found her calling through her belief and became a gospel singer. It seemingly changed her life for the better, with Triple H calling her for an opportunity to return last year.#2. Tamina Snuka has been away from WWE for almost 2 yearsTamina Snuka has not been an active member of WWE since early 2023, though she remains signed with the company. Tamina was previously married to Brandon Polamalu from 1995 to 2003. They have two daughters together, named Milaneta and Maleata.Based on her social media activity, Tamina has focused on raising her daughters as a single mother and being a WWE Superstar for more than a decade. She's a real-life member of the Anoa'i family through her mother, Sharon Georgi, who was the daughter of a blood brother of Amituana'i Anoa'i and Peter Maivia. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#1. Nia Jax recently confirmed her single statusSpeaking on The Nikki and Brie Show in April, Nia Jax confirmed that she's not dating anyone and was officially single. Jax joined the celebrity dating app Raya, but she wasn't accepted, unlike fellow WWE stars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.&quot;My mom's laughing over here. You know what, there was a time where the girls were all getting into it. I think it was like Becky [Lynch] and Charlotte [Flair]. They were all on Raya, and I was like, 'Okay, maybe I'll try it,' and then I got waitlisted. It was back when they were super strict, and then I was like, 'Okay, well, that's a sign,'&quot; Jax said. [12:26 - 12:57]The Irresistible Force previously dated former NXT star Josh Woods, who was with the Stamford-based promotion from 2014 to 2016.