  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax
  • 5 WWE women above the age of 40 who are not married

5 WWE women above the age of 40 who are not married

By JP David
Published Jul 20, 2025 14:23 GMT
Tamina, Akira Tozawa and Lana. (Photos: WWE.com)
Tamina, Akira Tozawa and Lana (Photos: WWE.com)

Some members of the WWE Universe have always been fascinated by the personal lives of their favorite superstars. It's one aspect of the industry that continues to get talked about, especially due to social media.

Ad

While some stars chose to keep their personal lives private, others chose to share them with the world and are quite open about it.

With that in mind, let's look at five women on the main roster above the age of 40 who are not currently married.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

#5. Asuka is one of the most private WWE Superstars on the roster

Asuka is quite easily one of the most private WWE Superstars on the roster. There's barely any information on The Empress of Tomorrow's personal life outside of slip-ups by her colleagues like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Flair called her a wife and a mother in her post-WrestleMania 34 interview in 2018, while Naomi described her as an amazing mother while speaking with Newsweek that same year. Becky Lynch called Asuka a motherhood inspiration in an ESPN interview in 2020.

While these reports seem to indicate Asuka might be married and even have children, there hasn't been a sighting of the star with her partner yet on WWE TV or social media. The mystery continues.

Ad

#4. Nikki Bella went through a public divorce last year

youtube-cover
Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella had a six-year relationship with John Cena before breaking up in 2018. Bella would eventually get married to dancer Artem Chigvintsev in 2022, and the couple welcomed a son named Matteo two years earlier.

However, Bella makes this list after a messy and very public divorce from Chigvinstev. They share custody of Matteo, with the two-time Divas Champion making her return to WWE earlier this year. She wrestled her first singles match in seven years last week on WWE RAW.

Ad

#3. Lilian Garcia has been divorced twice

A living legend in WWE, Lillian Garcia currently serves as a part-time ring announcer for special events such as Saturday Night's Main Event. Garcia has been married twice, going through her second divorce in 2022.

After a reportedly rough time in her personal life after the divorce, Garcia found her calling through her belief and became a gospel singer. It seemingly changed her life for the better, with Triple H calling her for an opportunity to return last year.

Ad

#2. Tamina Snuka has been away from WWE for almost 2 years

Tamina Snuka has not been an active member of WWE since early 2023, though she remains signed with the company. Tamina was previously married to Brandon Polamalu from 1995 to 2003. They have two daughters together, named Milaneta and Maleata.

Based on her social media activity, Tamina has focused on raising her daughters as a single mother and being a WWE Superstar for more than a decade. She's a real-life member of the Anoa'i family through her mother, Sharon Georgi, who was the daughter of a blood brother of Amituana'i Anoa'i and Peter Maivia.

Ad
Ad

#1. Nia Jax recently confirmed her single status

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show in April, Nia Jax confirmed that she's not dating anyone and was officially single. Jax joined the celebrity dating app Raya, but she wasn't accepted, unlike fellow WWE stars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

"My mom's laughing over here. You know what, there was a time where the girls were all getting into it. I think it was like Becky [Lynch] and Charlotte [Flair]. They were all on Raya, and I was like, 'Okay, maybe I'll try it,' and then I got waitlisted. It was back when they were super strict, and then I was like, 'Okay, well, that's a sign,'" Jax said. [12:26 - 12:57]

The Irresistible Force previously dated former NXT star Josh Woods, who was with the Stamford-based promotion from 2014 to 2016.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications