Nia Jax addresses her dating life outside of WWE

Nia Jax spoke to WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella on a podcast recorded before WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Irresistible Force discussed several non-wrestling topics, including her dating life.
Jax worked for WWE between 2014 and 2021 before returning in 2023. The SmackDown star was briefly involved in a nixed romance storyline with Enzo Amore in late 2017 and early 2018. In real life, meanwhile, she has mostly remained quiet about her relationship status.
On The Nikki & Brie Show, Jax confirmed she is single and revealed the celebrity dating app Raya did not accept her profile:
"[Shrugs] My mom's laughing over here," Jax said when asked about dating. "You know what, there was a time where the girls were all getting into it. I think it was like Becky [Lynch] and Charlotte [Flair]. They were all on Raya, and I was like, 'Okay, maybe I'll try it,' and then I got waitlisted. It was back when they were super strict, and then I was like, 'Okay, well, that's a sign.'" [12:26 – 12:57]
Nia Jax arguably had the best year of her career in 2024. However, despite winning the Queen of the Ring tournament and the WWE Women's Championship, she did not appear at WrestleMania 41.
Nikki Bella reacts to Nia Jax's dating life revelation
In November 2024, Nikki Bella divorced Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage.
The former Divas Champion is open to the idea of dating again. However, she agreed with Nia Jax that meeting someone online might be awkward.
"You know what's funny, I don't know if I could do a dating app," Nikki said. "I'm kinda like you, I'm not a big dater, so being single now it's just weird to think of meeting someone on an app, and then showing up and meeting them for the first time, like, 'Hi, I'm Nicole. Nice to meet you.' I don't know." [13:11 – 13:31]
On February 1, Nikki Bella returned to WWE in-ring action in the Women's Royal Rumble match after a three-year absence. She hopes to make another comeback alongside her sister Brie.
