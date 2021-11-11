Enzo Amore sends a message to Nia Jax on Twitter

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently reacted to Nia Jax's amusing tweet about her release.

The former RAW Women's Champion is no longer with Vince McMahon's company, as she was one of the casualties of WWE's latest release spree. Soon after her departure, Jax posted a hilarious tweet, taking a friendly jibe at her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler.

The tweet has now received a response from another ex-WWE star, Enzo Amore. Fans of Amore are aware that he was once involved in an on-screen romantic angle with Nia Jax.

Here's the exchange:

"First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business @QoSBaszler," wrote Nia Jax.

"Well shoot... If she let’s that thing roll a lil bit on it’s own, you’ll see there’s plenty of business ahead of ya," replied Amore.

Lina Fanene @NiaJaxWWE First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business 😭😩 @QoSBaszler First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business 😭😩 @QoSBaszler https://t.co/MGg7x1qBIG

Nia Jax and Enzo Amore's on-screen romantic angle didn't last long

Nia Jax kicked off a romantic storyline with Enzo Amore on RAW in late 2017. In a backstage segment that received a loud pop from fans in attendance, Jax approached Amore and addressed him with his famous catchphrase, "How you doin'."

The angle continued over the next several weeks on the red brand. Jax opened up further and asked Enzo if she could talk to him privately. She later slid into Amore's Twitter DMs and things seemingly got more serious between the two. On the December 25, 2017, episode of RAW, the unusual couple was about to get cozy for the first time when Alexa Bliss appeared out of nowhere and dragged her friend away from the spot.

If you wish to take a chronological look at Nia Jax and Enzo Amore's story, check out these clips below:

Enzo Amore was let go by WWE mere weeks later due to sexual assault allegations against him. As a result, Enzo and Nia's romantic angle never reached its conclusion.

Were you a fan of WWE's attempt at an Amore-Jax romantic storyline? What would have happened with the duo if Amore wasn't released by WWE? Share your comments below!

