"She dragged me out of the business" - Nia Jax jokes about former partner being responsible for her release

Nia Jax's run with WWE ended abruptly this past week. She recently stated that she was taking a mental health break all this while.

While WWE sent her a schedule to return to the ring in mid-November, Jax wanted an extension of her leave. She was then abruptly informed of her release and confirmed that no mention was made about her unvaccinated status.

Nia Jax hasn't been too active on Twitter, but she posted a TikTok video of herself and former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. She joked that Baszler "broke her arm" and "dragged her out of the business."

Lina Fanene @NiaJaxWWE First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business 😭😩 @QoSBaszler First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business 😭😩 @QoSBaszler https://t.co/MGg7x1qBIG

Nia Jax is, of course, referring to the storyline that wrote her off WWE TV where Shayna Baszler broke her arm and ended their alliance together. Shayna Baszler also hilariously responded, "Lina who?" indicating Jax changing her main name on Twitter to her real one.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice. They even successfully defended the titles on WrestleMania 37 Night 2.

Nia Jax's release was a statement made by WWE

Nia Jax was a superstar who was considered "untouchable" when it came to the releases. Her family connection to The Rock and Vince McMahon's reported admiration of her made it seem like she would have a job for life.

Hence, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter detailed the release as a statement to the rest of the roster. It proved nobody is safe, no matter how well-connected they are.

While she was "controversial" in the ring, Nia Jax was a superstar with a unique look who rose to championship glory on numerous occasions. We wouldn't be surprised to see her re-sign with WWE someday.

