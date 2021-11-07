WWE sent a huge message to the roster with Nia Jax's release: Reports

Nia Jax's release from WWE shocked many. It's now being reported that this was WWE's way to send a message to the entire roster.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported how the release of Nia Jax was a clear message that nobody is safe when it comes to releases. Meltzer noted Jax was released while being on a mental health break. He revealed this was a message that WWE won't deny time off, however, not being on TV could make stars prone to cuts. This essentially will make stars not want to take time off.

WWE has had multiple release sprees this year, which included several top stars. In the latest one earlier this week, Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, and many others were released.

Another possible reason for Nia Jax's WWE release

There's another reported reason behind the release of Nia Jax from WWE, which has led to some controversy. According to a report by Fightful, multiple stars, including Nia Jax, were let go for not being vaccinated.

"At least five of the released talent were 'openly unvaccinated,' including some very surprising names. It was stressed to us that this wasn't the exclusive reason, and wasn't the reason across the board for firings. It should be noted, releasing talent for not being vaccinated is completely legal and would have restricted many of the venues that performers could compete in, and travel availabilities."

Nia Jax has since revealed that, before her release, there was no mention of her vaccination status by WWE. Jax said that she was on a mental health break and asked for an extension but didn't get any response before finding out she was released.

