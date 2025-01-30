Nikki Bella has made a big decision about marriage after recent divorce

Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) had a divorce last year that was completely publicized for the world to see - especially because of the negative circumstances surrounding it. She has been doing better thanks to her therapist and friends and has made a decision about getting married in the future.

In an interview with US Weekly Magazine, Nikki Bella opened up about the tumultuous time she underwent as a result of the falling out of her marriage, which took place with a lot of media coverage. She explained the difficulty and how she had to spend Christmas with her former partner, Artem Chigvintsev, for the sake of their son, Matteo.

Nikki Bella got candid and told US Weekly Magazine that, while she can envision herself falling in love and entering a relationship, she will never marry again.

"I don’t ever want to sign paperwork again. If I find the right person, I don’t mind [a commitment ceremony], but I don’t want to be legally [bound]."

Nikki Bella is expected to be in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble

Fans were happy to see the WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion back on the red carpet and among the crowd for the RAW premiere on Netflix. It seems she and WWE have reconciled and are again on good terms.

According to a report on WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, Triple H was very happy to bring Nikki Bella back into the fold - adding that she is expected to return at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

It has been over three years since she last stepped into the ring, with her previous appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In 2018, she almost made history by becoming the first Women's Rumble winner, but she was eliminated by Asuka, who secured her place in the record books.

Fans will be happy to see her return if she competes in the Rumble. There appears to be a lot of positivity surrounding her comeback, both from fans and those backstage. However, WrestleVotes Radio noted that Brie Bella is not expected to return, as her husband, Bryan Danielson, is in AEW.

